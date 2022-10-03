Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 16,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290. The stock has a market cap of $293.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.09 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.