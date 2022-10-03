Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 16,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290. The stock has a market cap of $293.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.09 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.