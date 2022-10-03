Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Update

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Endurance Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,920,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $19,483,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Endurance Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 94,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Endurance Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Endurance Acquisition Company Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

