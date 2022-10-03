Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energizer Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

ENR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

