Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

About Energy Focus

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 6,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.