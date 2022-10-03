Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.