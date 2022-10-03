Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $169.09

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $169.09 and last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.59.
Enstar Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
