Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $169.09

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $169.09 and last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.59.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enstar Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

