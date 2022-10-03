Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Envestnet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Envestnet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

