Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading 23.1% Lower This Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $8,034.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 15,025,872 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

