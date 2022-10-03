Equilibria (XEQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Equilibria has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Equilibria has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Coin Profile
Equilibria is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410.
Buying and Selling Equilibria
Receive News & Updates for Equilibria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equilibria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.