Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

