Era Swap (ES) Tops One Day Volume of $30,700.00

Era Swap (ES) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $30,700.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,510,889 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

