ESL Trust Services LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ESL Trust Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.08. 1,066,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,275,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

