ESL Trust Services LLC Has $29.49 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 10.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.90. 68,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,322. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

