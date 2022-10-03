ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,895,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,179.5 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. ESR Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

