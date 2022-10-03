Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $215.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day moving average of $256.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $215.85 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 79,449 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 246,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

