EULAV Asset Management Buys 110,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 517,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,138. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.