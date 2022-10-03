EULAV Asset Management Buys 800 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in AON were worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Up 2.6 %

AON stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.73. 13,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.71.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

