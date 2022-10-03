EULAV Asset Management Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.83. 393,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,627,035. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

