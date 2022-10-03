EULAV Asset Management Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Booking by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $35.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,679.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,470. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,911.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,022.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,641.87 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

