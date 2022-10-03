EULAV Asset Management Sells 121,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $6.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.51. 104,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,871. The company has a market capitalization of $280.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.