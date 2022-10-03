EULAV Asset Management Sells 47,400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.22. The stock had a trading volume of 96,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.69. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

