EULAV Asset Management Sells 520,873 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520,873 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROL stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

