EULAV Asset Management Sells 8,600 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 2.0% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $47,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $541.82. 3,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $611.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

