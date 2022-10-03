Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $8.81 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

About Eutelsat Communications

(Get Rating)

See Also

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.