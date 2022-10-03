Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $8.81 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
About Eutelsat Communications
