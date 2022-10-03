Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.97

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 1797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 274,742 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 288,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.