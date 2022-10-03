Evercore ISI Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $95.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

