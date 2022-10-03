EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.30

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EVN from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

