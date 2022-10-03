Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 250,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,985 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,876 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $15,194,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 134.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,173,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 672,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 349,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Executive Network Partnering in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

