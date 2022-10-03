Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 566,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.