Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $166.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $93.69 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

