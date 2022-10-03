Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.74

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $13.59. Expro Group shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 699 shares traded.

Expro Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

