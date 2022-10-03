Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Stake Lowered by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.40% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,911 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLTB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,809. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.

