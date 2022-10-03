Financial Analysis: Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) & Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) and Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Land Development 2 0 1 0 1.67

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -131.15% -129.43% -42.11% Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $147.88 million 0.03 -$193.77 million ($18.74) -0.05 Henderson Land Development $3.03 billion 4.45 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

0.5% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Henderson Land Development beats Fangdd Network Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, real estate agency, financial, and channel services. Further, the company operates www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities; and offers data analysis services. As of December 31, 2021, its marketplace had approximately 378 thousand active agents and covers 157 million properties in China. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; trades in building materials; and disposes leasehold land, as well as engages in the food and beverage and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

