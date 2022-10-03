Financial Comparison: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) versus Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -97.23% N/A -55.87% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -32.95% -29.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of OptiNose shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $74.65 million 4.08 -$82.30 million ($1.09) -3.36 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.47 million ($1.44) -2.95

This table compares OptiNose and Enlivex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enlivex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlivex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OptiNose has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OptiNose and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

OptiNose currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.90%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than OptiNose.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

