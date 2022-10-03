Financial Life Advisors Acquires 88 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VO traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.