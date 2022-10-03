Financial Life Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 960,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.61. 7,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

