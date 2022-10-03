Financial Survey: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) versus Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands 22.17% -15.45% 21.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands $6.58 billion 4.60 $1.58 billion $4.99 21.31

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Yum! Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum! Brands 0 4 8 0 2.67

Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $138.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Rating)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.