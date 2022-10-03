First Bank & Trust Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE TTE traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

