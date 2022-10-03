First Bank & Trust Has $988,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $7.82 on Monday, reaching $212.57. 26,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,220. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average of $246.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $204.57 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

