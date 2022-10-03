First Bank & Trust Purchases 424 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,361. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.22 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

