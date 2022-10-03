First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.76

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.97.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 303,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

