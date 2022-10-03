Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,171 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $31,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.20. 109,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,675. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.