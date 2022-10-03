Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FLC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.71. 47,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

