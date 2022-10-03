Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of FLC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.71. 47,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $24.83.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
