Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380,166 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.49% of Flex worth $32,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Flex by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 101,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Flex Trading Up 2.8 %

FLEX stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $17.13. 113,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,349. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.