Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Hits $0.0125 on Exchanges

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $2.50 million and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

