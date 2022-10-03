FolgoryUSD (USDF) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC on exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.04 million and $443,163.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.32 or 1.00043762 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004786 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080227 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

About FolgoryUSD

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

