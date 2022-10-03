FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FONAR Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FONAR

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

