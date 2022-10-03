ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.18.

ForgeRock Price Performance

FORG stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 327.7% in the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 566.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 223,914 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

