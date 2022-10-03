Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 940,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976 in the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $245,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Formula One Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FWONA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 164,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,787. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

