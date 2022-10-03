Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,064 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.17. The stock had a trading volume of 146,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.