Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $89.49. 211,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.